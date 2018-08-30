Michigan State announces NCAA found no violations in its Nassar or football and basketball inquiries

Michigan State University announced on Thursday that the NCAA has opted not to continue multiple investigations into the school's athletic department.

The school, as such, will not face punishment.

One NCAA investigation looked into the circumstances surrounding disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who also worked at Michigan State, and in January was sentenced to 40-to-175 years for sexually abusing women. More than 150 women came forward and alleged Nassar had abused them, many of them speaking at his trial.

Michigan State said NCAA Vice President of Enforcement Jonathan F. Duncan wrote a letter on Wednesday to inform MSU the NCAA had determined no further inquiry was necessary.

The NCAA had been conducting a formal inquiry into Michigan State's athletic department since Jan. 23. In March, Michigan State officially responded that no NCAA violations took place.

"We welcome closure in regards to the NCAA inquiry," MSU athletic director Bill Beekman said. "MSU cooperated fully with the inquiry over the past several months and provided all requested documentation and access to key personnel. In regards to the crimes committed on our campus by Larry Nassar, the NCAA findings do not change a thing. NCAA member organizations have a specific set of rules to which we hold each other accountable. And while we agree with the NCAA that we did not commit a violation, that does not diminish our commitment to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student athletes. That pledge permeates everything we do as part of a larger university commitment to making MSU a safer campus."

A concurrent, separate investigation held by the NCAA was tied to MSU's men's basketball and football programs, both of which were put on public trial after an ESPN report in January depicted potential oversight or negligence in how those respective programs handled matters of alleged sexual misconduct.

On this, the NCAA also determined there to be no grounds for further investigation.

"[Michigan State] worked with the NCAA enforcement staff to investigate whether violations of NCAA legislation occurred related to the institution's handling of student conduct allegations involving football and men's basketball student-athletes," Duncan wrote. "This review has not substantiated violations of NCAA legislation. Based on available information, it does not appear there is need for further inquiry. Should additional information become available, the enforcement staff will review this information with the institution to determine whether further inquiry is necessary."

Football coach Mark Dantonio and men's basketball coach Tom Izzo both were subject to scrutiny in the weeks following the ESPN report. Meanwhile, former Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis resigned amid the Nassar scandal.

"As it relates to the handling of student-athlete conduct issues, at Michigan State we are committed to following all appropriate policies and procedures," Beekman said. "Today's findings provide external validation of Mark Dantonio and Tom Izzo and the way they administer their programs. Mark and Tom represent the athletic department and Michigan State University with integrity."

Duncan's letter to Michigan State can be read in full below.