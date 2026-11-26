For the third consecutive season, Arkansas will appear on CBS during Thanksgiving. John Calipari's Razorbacks have a date with Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans on Thursday in Detroit in what should be one of the top nonconference games this season. Arkansas faced Illinois in 2024 and Duke last season, and will take on its third different opponent on Thanksgiving this year.

Michigan State is coming off a win over Detroit Mercy, improving to 5-1. Before that game, the Spartans suffered their first loss of the season on the road against Tennessee. MSU is 1-1 against high-major teams this month, with the lone win coming against Duke in the Champions Classic.

Arkansas is off to a 4-2 start in Calipari's third season at the helm. The Razorbacks are 0-2 against high-major opponents, with losses coming against No. 2 Virginia and No. 23 Indiana. Since taking over at Arkansas, Calipari is 6-12 against AP top-15 opponents.

Above all else, this game will be a matchup of two of the most legendary coaches in college basketball history. Calipari and Izzo have the same number of NCAA Tournament wins (61), Sweet 16 appearances (17), and national titles (1). Calipari has the fourth-most wins by a Division I coach (909), while MSU has reached the NCAA Tournament 28 consecutive seasons under Izzo.

Watch Michigan State vs. Arkansas in the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium.