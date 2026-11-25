For the third consecutive year, Arkansas will be making an appearance in the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic. The Razorbacks have a showdown on Thursday in Detroit against No. 11 Michigan State in a marquee nonconference showdown. Arkansas faced Illinois on Thanksgiving in 2024 and played Duke last season on CBS.

This game will be played in the same city as this season's Final Four site. Michigan State and Arkansas will play at Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Pistons. Not far down the road is Ford Field, the site of the 2027 Final Four. Both teams hope this won't be their last trip to Detroit this season.

Arkansas is off to a 4-2 start in John Calipari's third season at the helm of the program. The Razorbacks are 0-2 against high-major opponents, with losses coming against No. 2 Virginia and No. 23 Indiana. Since taking over at Arkansas, Calipari is 6-12 against AP top 15 teams.

Meanwhile, Michigan State improved to 5-1 after defeating Detroit Mercy last week. Before that game, MSU suffered its first loss of the season against Tennessee on the road. Michigan State is 1-1 against high-major teams, with the win coming against Duke in the Champions Classic.

Where to watch Michigan State vs. Arkansas live

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

Michigan State vs. Arkansas: Need to know

Legendary coaches meet again: This game will feature two of college basketball's greatest coaches: Tom Izzo and Calipari. Calipari and Izzo have the same number of NCAA Tournament wins (61), Sweet 16 appearances (17), and national titles (1). Calipari has the fourth-most wins by a Division I coach (909), while MSU has reached the NCAA Tournament 28 consecutive seasons under Izzo.

This game could be a turning point for Arkansas: Entering the season, there was bound to be growing pains for Arkansas. That's because the Razorbacks returned just one player (Billy Richmond III) from their rotation last season. Arkansas loaded up in high school recruiting, which was headlined by the signing of five-star Jordan Smith Jr. One player from that class who has impressed recently is Davion Thompson. The former four-star scored a season-high 20 points against Indiana last week. Calipari's team may need some time to mesh, but this is still one of the most talented rosters in college basketball.

Jeremy Fears Jr. continues his player of the year campaign: Fears is off to an incredible start to the season and will be firmly in the mix to win the sport's top individual honor. Although he struggled against Tennessee (didn't make a field goal in that game), he bounced back with a double-double (17 points and 14 assists) against Detroit Mercy. Fears is currently leading the nation in assists per game (9.3) this season. He finished first in that stat among all Division I players last season.

Michigan State vs. Arkansas prediction, pick

Michigan State couldn't buy a bucket against Tennessee and struggled out of the gate against Detroit Mercy before pulling away in the second half. Meanwhile, Arkansas nearly beat Indiana. Something is going to have to give in this game. The key stat to watch is Michigan State's offensive rebounding.

The Spartans are elite at creating second chances and getting to the free-throw line. If Arkansas can limit those second chances, they will have a chance to limit the possessions. I'll take Arkansas to cover, although I think Michigan State will win this game if they can make a double-digit amount of field goals, something they couldn't do during a loss vs. Tennessee. Pick: Arkansas +5.5

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