Michigan State coach Tom Izzo: LSU has look of early 2000s Spartans' teams

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- There's a potential epic battle looming in Capital One Arena between Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo in the Elite Eight should both teams win. But Izzo isn't quite ready to talk about that possibility yet. Not just a result of the "one game at a time" mantra, but because LSU has Michigan State's full attention right now.

Izzo could not stop complimenting LSU on Thursday during his time with the media. It wasn't just your typical "hype up the opponent" chatter either, as the Michigan State coach went as far as to compare the Tigers to some of the best teams he's had during a Hall of Fame tenure in East Lansing.

"We think we have a completely different foe from any we've faced so far, probably the most athletic, with size, team we've faced," Izzo said. "These guys are linebackers on the perimeter and have huge size inside. I'd say I love watching them if I didn't have to play them because it reminded me of our teams back in 2000-01, with [Jason] Richardson and [Zach] Randolph, and just guys that attack the boards."

LSU does present a unique challenge for Michigan State, with players like Skyler Mays and Javonte Smart roaming the perimeter with Naz Reid and Kavell Bigbee-Williams down low. Izzo admitted that the 2019 Spartans aren't as physically gifted as his prior teams that have been well-suited to make a run in March, but noted that it's been this group's ability overcome the setbacks of an injury-plagued season that give him the most confidence in what they can do moving forward.

"The talent isn't as good, especially with the injuries. That sounds like it's going against the players I've got. I just mean I've had teams with four draft picks on there. And this team isn't there yet," Izzo said. "But the connection, the grit of this team, the physical power isn't quite as good as some teams I have, but the mental power might be better than a lot of teams I've had."

It's going to take a different kind of win for Michigan State going up against LSU, a kind of win that it never really was forced to conjure going up against most Big Ten opponents. The Spartans earned a share of the regular season title, won the conference tournament and went 3-0 against rival Michigan by being the best version of itself, but Izzo admitted on Thursday that "we're going to have to beat them a different way" in order to be victorious against LSU.

Luckily, with all the different ways that Michigan State has had to reinvent itself this season there's some muscle memory already in place. As long as Cassius Winston is running the show, Sparty can take lots of different forms and find ways to be successful.