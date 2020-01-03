Michigan State coach Tom Izzo welcomes in fan who waited five hours outside arena to get basketball lesson

There are a lot of fans who idolize or look up to players and head coaches, but not all of them would wait outside for hours just to get a quick lesson on the game. On Wednesday, Masato Nakamura waited outside the Breslin Center for five hours with hopes of talking to Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo.

Nakamura is a college student from Japan who moved to Chicago last year and wanted to get some face-to-face time with a coach he respected.

Nakamura was hoping Izzo would teach him about the sport. "He's so famous in Japan, I wanted to see him," he said.

He sent the school an email before the meeting, but it went without a response.

The email may not have worked, but waiting did.

Izzo was told by a member of the Michigan State staff that there was someone waiting outside to talk to him, and the coach decided to invite the young fan to their facility. "Bring him in," he said.

Nakamura was pictured with a notebook and pen in hand, intently listening to Izzo. He got to watch the team's practice session and was welcomed in by the entire team, including the coaching staff who brought him in to watch film.

Mlive.com reported that Nakamura is still working on his English, but has picked up the sport very quickly.

"When we start talking about talking about whether or not to cut to the baseline or wing, or fight through a screen or go under a screen, he understands completely," Coach Mike McGrath said.

The college student already had tickets to the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, but they were in the upper level. The team gave him quite the upgrade and handed him seats behind their bench. He saw a Spartans' 76-56 win and after was invited to more practice sessions, game meetings and let him assist with film work.

In the two days he spent with the Spartans, Nakamura learned a little about what it takes to be a head coach. He said on Izzo, "He's strict but the players trust him. Relationship is so important."