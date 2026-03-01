It's March, which means there are real stakes for almost every possession. Even though Michigan State can't earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season crown after Michigan's impressive Friday win over No. 10 Illinois, the Spartans still have plenty to play for in the chase for a top-four seed and a triple-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

Meanwhile, Indiana is smack dab on the bubble.

The desperation is palpable.

Michigan State vs. Indiana: Need to know

Jeremy Fears Jr.'s chase for Big Ten Player of the Year: The Big Ten Player of the Year race is still very much a question entering the final week of the regular season. Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg, Illinois' Keaton Wagler and Fears look like the top frontrunners for now. Sunday provides Fears with another massive stage to make his case to punctuate a breakout season. Fears torched Indiana in the first matchup for 23 points and 10 dimes. Another gem like that could tilt the scales.

Will Indiana hold serve on the glass? Michigan State's duo of Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler form one of the most intimidating frontcourts in the Big Ten. If you cannot hold your own on the glass, you are dead on arrival against Michigan State. Indiana has been one of the worst rebounding teams in Big Ten play. IU just got worked on the boards by Northwestern. Will that elicit a different sort of toughness and grit? The Hoosiers will need every ounce of it.

All eyes on Tucker DeVries: Indiana has no chance to win this one without Tucker DeVries. He's eclipsed double figures in five straight games, but Indiana needs his best effort of the season. He has to rebound. He has to win his one-on-one matchup with Kohler. He has to make treys. Seniors tend to die hard in March. Can Indiana get a heater from the guy many presumed would be this team's best player?

Where to watch Michigan State vs. Indiana live

Date: Sunday, March 1 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Location: Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

Michigan State vs. Indiana prediction, picks

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

This is Indiana's last stand. It's hard to envision the Hoosiers landing on the right side of the cut-line without holding serve at home. Michigan State's 3-point defense has been a little leaky at times this year, and Indiana will need to make double-digit treys to have a shot. Lamar Wilkerson and Tucker DeVries are entirely capable. Sam Alexis has also started to become someone that IU can trust to win one-on-one matchups inside. If Alexis can keep it rolling, there's a path for Indiana to hang in this one, especially if Michigan State's halfcourt offense comes back to earth a tad. Pick: Indiana +3.5





Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.