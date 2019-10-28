Michigan State plans to retire Draymond Green's jersey number against Duke

Draymond Green and the Warriors find themselves winless through two games this season, but the Michigan State alum gained a victory off the court on Monday. The school announced plans to retire Green's jersey on Dec. 3 when the Spartans play host to Duke.

"This is a fitting honor for one of the ultimate winners in Michigan State history," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "He put our program, our school, me and everyone else in front of him, and I always knew that winning was his most important goal. It's the reason he's won championships at every level. He's certainly achieved individual success, but that always comes second to team success."

2⃣3⃣ will hang in the rafters forever as we retire @Money23Green's No. 23 on December 3rd 💚



"This is a fitting honor for one of the ultimate winners in Michigan State history."

-Coach Izzo#SFL pic.twitter.com/URFmloHsjN — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) October 28, 2019

Green was a consensus National Player of the Year and All-American as a senior in 2012 with the Spartans. During his four-year playing career in East Lansing under Izzo, he helped guide the Spartans to two Final Four appearances and a Big Ten title.

"I was absolutely blown away when Coach Izzo informed me that my jersey would be retired at Michigan State," Green said. "This is an honor that I don't take lightly and, quite honestly, will be one of the major highlights of my career."

After an illustrious college career, Green slipped to the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft and proved to be one of the biggest draft steals of all time. Green has been a three-time All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year and three-time NBA champion with the Warriors.

"Through all his success, he's never forgotten where he came from," Izzo said. "He's proud to be from Saginaw and the state of Michigan, and embodies the toughness of our state. He wants to do all he can to help others have the same shot at living their dreams as he did his. His financial gift to our program is surpassed only by the time he spends as an ambassador for our department and university. He's a proud Spartan and that will never change."