Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is enjoying a recruiting renaissance this summer, and there's no end of the resurgence on the horizon after his staff again landed a bluechip recruit Tuesday by securing the verbal commitment of Class of 2022 big man Enoch Boakye.

Boakye, a five-star prospect who chose the Spartans over Arizona, BYU and a host of other suitors, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 18 overall player in the class and the third-best player at the center position. The 6-foot-10 big is not yet ranked in the 247Sports Composite.

"Michigan State has put a lot of time and effort into recruiting me," he told CBS Sports announcing his commitment. "Coach Izzo flew down to Canada quite a few times to see me, even in a practice setting. And I heard the first time he came to see me was the first time he came down to Canada in about 20 years to recruit a Canadian player. That touched base with me, that meant a lot, and just that gesture was genuine love. I wanted to go to a place where I felt love, and this was the right place for me."

Boakye is the third five-star prospect to commit to the Spartans in the last three months joining a star-studded group comprised of Class of 2021 guard Max Christie, the No. 13 player in his class, and Class of 2022 forward Emoni Bates, the No. 1 recruit in his class and widely considered to be one of the top basketball prospects at the high school level regardless of classification.

"Emoni Bates is an amazing player, super talented, and I really feel like me and him teaming up [at Michigan State] is going to bring home a national championship," Boakye said.

It remains unclear if Bates will ever play at the college level, if he'll end up reclassifying, or if he'll ultimately jump from the prep level to the pro level. But it's clear right now that with him on their side, Sparty has channeled a level of unrivaled recruiting success that has them set up for success both now and in the long-term. With Boakye in the fold, their 2022 class now ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 1 nationally.

Michigan State has recruited well in recent years at the top by securing commitments from five-star recruits Miles Bridges, Josh Langford, Jaren Jackson Jr. and the aforementioned Bates, but it has not finished higher than No. 3 since the inception of the composite rankings nearly two decades ago. The new level of incoming talent should give Izzo and Co. a chance to top that mark in 2022, while simultaneously affording the Hall of Fame coach a great shot at another national title.

The Spartans opened last season as the preseason No. 1 team in college basketball but floundered early in the year before rallying to win a share of the Big Ten regular season. They're ranked No. 10 in Gary Parrish's preseason Top 25 (and one) for the 2020-2021 season.