Michigan State scandal: Adreian Payne, cut from NBA after report, signs in Greece

Former Michigan State star Adreian Payne, recently waived by the Orlando Magic, has signed with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basketball League.

Payne was waived by the Magic two days after an ESPN report last month detailed sexual assault allegations against former basketball and football players at Michigan State, including an alleged assault involving Payne and former teammate Keith Appling in 2010. No charges were filed in the incident.

Payne was drafted No. 15 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2014. He signed a two-way contract to play with Orlando in 2014 but had primarily played with the team's G League affiliate. He appeared in five games with the Magic this season where he averaged 4.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in a limited 8.6 minutes of action per contest.

Appling is currently serving a one-year jail sentence stemming from a gun charge in August of 2016.

Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo has largely stayed silent about his program's involvement in the athletic department-wide scandal.