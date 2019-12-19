Michigan State senior Josh Langford will miss the entire season after undergoing foot surgery
For the Spartans, there's no telling how much a difference Langford would have been on this team, but this is big
Michigan State is going to be without Josh Langford for the entirety of the 2019-20 season. Spartans coach Tom Izzo made the announcement on Thursday afternoon after Spartans practice. Langford had surgery recently on his left foot to help repair an injury that has lingered for a year. The two-way standout played 13 games last season before sitting out the remainder of MSU's run that ended in the Final Four.
Hopes were high in the summer that Langford would be able to return and help round out Michigan State's formidable offense, which was projected to be so good that Sparty was a near-universal preseason No. 1 selection. Instead, setbacks.
In the fall, when it was announced by Izzo that Langford would initially be out until January at the earliest, Izzo was emotional over the setback.
And now a somewhat-skittish MSU team presses forward without a player who was averaging 15.0 points at the time of his injury approximately a year ago.
