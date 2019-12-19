Michigan State senior Josh Langford will miss the entire season after undergoing foot surgery

Michigan State is going to be without Josh Langford for the entirety of the 2019-20 season. Spartans coach Tom Izzo made the announcement on Thursday afternoon after Spartans practice. Langford had surgery recently on his left foot to help repair an injury that has lingered for a year. The two-way standout played 13 games last season before sitting out the remainder of MSU's run that ended in the Final Four.

Hopes were high in the summer that Langford would be able to return and help round out Michigan State's formidable offense, which was projected to be so good that Sparty was a near-universal preseason No. 1 selection. Instead, setbacks.

In the fall, when it was announced by Izzo that Langford would initially be out until January at the earliest, Izzo was emotional over the setback.

"It breaks my heart."



Tom Izzo was at loss for words and extremely emotional when talking about Josh Langford, who will be out until at least January with a stress reaction in his left foot. It's the same injury that limited him to just 15 games a year ago. pic.twitter.com/9oFD7Evtgx — Jason Lewis (@JasonLewis_TV) October 23, 2019

And now a somewhat-skittish MSU team presses forward without a player who was averaging 15.0 points at the time of his injury approximately a year ago.