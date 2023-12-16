Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Baylor 9-0, Michigan State 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans will take on the Baylor Bears in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Little Caesars Arena. Despite being away, Michigan State is looking at a three-point advantage in the spread.

The point spread may have favored Michigan State last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 77-70 to the Cornhuskers. Michigan State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Michigan State's loss came about despite a quality game from Malik Hall, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hall has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of A.J. Hoggard, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Baylor put another one in the bag last Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. They strolled past the Pirates with points to spare, taking the game 78-60.

Baylor's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but RayJ Dennis led the charge by scoring 17 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Ja'Kobe Walter was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five rebounds.

The Spartans now have a losing record at 4-5. As for the Bears, they pushed their record up to 9-0 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Michigan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Michigan State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Baylor is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Odds

Baylor is a 3-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor has won both of the games they've played against Michigan State in the last 7 years.