Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Bowling Green 0-2, Michigan State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Falcons fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Michigan State Spartans at 6:00 p.m. ET at Breslin Center. The Falcons will be strutting in after a victory while the Spartans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Bowling Green is headed into the game following a big win against Taylor on Monday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Bowling Green simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Taylor 107-43. With the Falcons ahead 59-23 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Bowling Green was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Taylor only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Michigan State couldn't handle Kansas on Tuesday and fell 77-69. The loss was the Spartans' first of the season.

Despite their loss, Michigan State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Frankie Fidler, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Bowling Green made their fans wait, but they earned their first win of the season to make their record 0-2. As for Michigan State, their defeat was their first of the season and makes their record 2-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Bowling Green has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Michigan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Michigan State is a big 24-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

