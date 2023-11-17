Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Butler 3-0, Michigan State 1-2

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Butler has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will take on the Michigan State Spartans at 6:30 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Butler might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up ten turnovers on Monday.

Butler has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, winning by at least 34 pointsthree times now. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Buccaneers 81-47 at home. With Butler ahead 45-20 at the half, the game was all but over already.

DJ Davis was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 15 points. Another player making a difference was Connor Turnbull, who earned 7 points along with 6 blocks.

Meanwhile, the Spartans came up short against the Blue Devils on Tuesday and fell 74-65.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tyson Walker, who earned 22 points. Malik Hall was another key contributor, earning 18 points.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 3-0 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 36 points. As for the Spartans, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Butler have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Michigan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Butler might still be hurting after the devastating 73-52 loss they got from Michigan State in their previous meeting back in November of 2021. Can Butler avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Michigan State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.