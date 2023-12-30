Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Michigan State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 44-34 lead against Indiana State.

Michigan State entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Indiana State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Indiana State 11-1, Michigan State 7-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Michigan State Spartans at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Indiana State entered their tilt with Tennessee State with nine consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with ten. The Sycamores were the clear victor by a 90-69 margin over the Tigers. The score was close at the half, but Indiana State pulled away in the second half with 48 points.

Indiana State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Robbie Avila out in front who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Avila pulled down ten or more rebounds. Julian Larry was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, Michigan State scored the most points they've had all season to find success last Thursday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Seawolves 99-55 at home. With that victory, Michigan State brought their scoring average up to 76.4 points per game.

Michigan State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jaden Akins led the charge by scoring 22 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Akins has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of A.J. Hoggard, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten assists.

The Sycamores' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.2 points per game. As for the Spartans, the win (which was their third in a row) raised their record to 7-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Indiana State and Michigan State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Indiana State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88.2 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Indiana State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Odds

Michigan State is a big 9-point favorite against Indiana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

