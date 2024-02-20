Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Iowa 15-11, Michigan State 17-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 20th at Breslin Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Wisconsin scored an imposing 86 points on Saturday, Iowa still came out on top. Not to be outdone by the Badgers, the Hawkeyes got past the Badgers on a last-second layup courtesy of Tony Perkins with but a second left in the third quarter. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Owen Freeman was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. He didn't help Iowa's cause all that much against the Terrapins on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Payton Sandfort, who scored 18 points along with two blocks.

Meanwhile, Michigan State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They came out on top against the Wolverines by a score of 73-63.

Among those leading the charge was Tyson Walker, who scored 19 points along with three steals. He didn't help Michigan State's cause all that much against the Nittany Lions on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Hawkeyes pushed their record up to 15-11 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.7 points per game. As for the Spartans, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-9 record this season.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Iowa just can't miss this season, having made 47.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Michigan State struggles in that department as they've made 47.6% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Iowa beat the Spartans 112-106 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iowa since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Michigan State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Iowa.