Maryland Terrapins @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Maryland 13-8, Michigan State 13-8

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Michigan State Spartans and the Maryland Terrapins are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Breslin Center. Michigan State will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

In what's become a running theme this season, Michigan State gave their fans yet another huge victory on Tuesday. They blew past the Wolverines 81-62. The score was close at the half, but Michigan State pulled away in the second half with 48 points.

Michigan State can attribute much of their success to Jaden Akins, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 3 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Akins has scored all season. Another player making a difference was A.J. Hoggard, who scored 15 points along with seven assists and two steals.

Maryland only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 22-point they dealt the Cornhuskers on Saturday. Everything went the Terrapins' way against the Cornhuskers as the Terrapins made off with a 73-51 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for Maryland.

Maryland got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Julian Reese out in front who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 16 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamie Kaiser Jr., who scored 14 points.

The Spartans are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season. As for the Terrapins, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 13-8.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: Michigan State just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Maryland, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their shots this season. Given Michigan State's sizable advantage in that area, the Terrapins will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Michigan State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Maryland.

Michigan State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

Michigan State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.