Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Michigan State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-32 lead against Minnesota.

If Michigan State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-7 in no time. On the other hand, Minnesota will have to make due with a 12-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Minnesota 12-5, Michigan State 10-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Michigan State is 8-2 against Minnesota since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Breslin Center. Michigan State will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Last Sunday, the Spartans strolled past the Scarlet Knights with points to spare, taking the game 73-55.

Malik Hall was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 15 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Holloman, who scored nine points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Minnesota last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 86-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawkeyes. Minnesota has struggled against Iowa recently, as their match on Monday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Dawson Garcia, who scored 30 points. Another player making a difference was Joshua Ola-Joseph, who scored 15 points.

The Spartans have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for the Golden Gophers, their loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Michigan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Minnesota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Michigan State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Michigan State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.