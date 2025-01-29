Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Michigan State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Minnesota 36-16.

Michigan State entered the matchup having won 12 straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 13, or will Minnesota step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Minnesota 11-9, Michigan State 17-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Minnesota is 2-8 against Michigan State since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Breslin Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Golden Gophers come in on three and the Spartans on 12.

Last Saturday, Minnesota earned a 77-69 win over Oregon.

Dawson Garcia was the offensive standout of the match as he went 13 for 19 en route to 31 points plus six rebounds and three blocks. His afternoon made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Parker Fox, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Minnesota was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Oregon only posted 12.

Rutgers typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Michigan State proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Scarlet Knights by a score of 81-74.

Michigan State can attribute much of their success to Coen Carr, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 14 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks, and Jase Richardson, who went 6 for 9 en route to 20 points. Carr is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Minnesota's victory bumped their record up to 11-9. As for Michigan State, their win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 17-2.

Minnesota is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

Minnesota lost to Michigan State on the road by a decisive 90-72 margin in their previous matchup back in December of 2024. Can Minnesota avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Michigan State is a big 13-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.