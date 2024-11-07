Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Niagara 1-0, Michigan State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles will face off against the Michigan State Spartans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Breslin Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Niagara is headed out to face Michigan State after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Niagara simply couldn't be stopped on Monday as they easily beat Houghton 100-65. With the Purple Eagles ahead 55-34 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Niagara was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Michigan State was far and away the favorite against Monmouth on Monday. Everything went Michigan State's way against Monmouth as Michigan State made off with an 81-57 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Spartans have posted since January 4th.

Michigan State can attribute much of their success to Jaden Akins, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Akins also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Szymon Zapala was another key player, scoring nine points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.