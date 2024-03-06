Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Northwestern 20-9, Michigan State 17-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Northwestern Wildcats and the Michigan State Spartans are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 6th at Breslin Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Northwestern unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 87-80 to the Hawkeyes. Northwestern didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Boo Buie, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 7 assists. He didn't help Northwestern's cause all that much against the Terrapins on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Brooks Barnhizer was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Michigan State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 80-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Boilermakers. Michigan State has not had much luck with the Boilermakers recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Like Northwestern, Michigan State lost despite seeing results from several players. Malik Hall led the charge by scoring 12 points. Another player making a difference was Jaden Akins, who scored 13 points.

The Wildcats' loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 20-9. As for the Spartans, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-12.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northwestern haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Michigan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Northwestern beat the Spartans 88-74 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Michigan State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.