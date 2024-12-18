Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Michigan State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against Oakland.

Michigan State entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Oakland step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Oakland 3-5, Michigan State 8-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.82

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Michigan State. They and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. The Spartans know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with 82 points or more in their past three matches -- so hopefully the Golden Grizzlies like a good challenge.

Michigan State is headed into the game having just posted their biggest win since December 21, 2023 last Saturday. They steamrolled past Nebraska 89-52. The Spartans have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 24 points or more this season.

Michigan State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jaxon Kohler out in front who posted eight points plus 12 rebounds and two blocks. The dominant performance also gave Kohler a new career-high in assists (four). Jaden Akins was another key player, earning 18 points.

Michigan State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Nebraska only posted eight.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Oakland, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 66-50 loss to Youngstown State last Saturday.

Michigan State pushed their record up to 8-2 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Oakland, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Michigan State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.3 points per game. It's a different story for Oakland, though, as they've been averaging only 61.8. The only thing between Michigan State and another offensive beatdown is Oakland. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Michigan State strolled past Oakland in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 by a score of 79-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Michigan State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Michigan State is a big 16.5-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won all of the games they've played against Oakland in the last 9 years.