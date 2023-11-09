Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Southern Indiana 0-1, Michigan State 0-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans will be playing at home against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Michigan State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against James Madison on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Dukes by a score of 79-76. Michigan State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Michigan State got a solid performance out of Tyson Walker, who earned 35 points along with 6 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Coen Carr, who earned 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana had to start their season on the road on Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 75-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Billikens.

The Spartans' loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Screaming Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.

Going forward, the game looks promising for Michigan State, as the team is favored by a full 31 points. They finished last season with an even 15-15 record against the spread.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Spartans as a 26.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

