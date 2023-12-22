Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Michigan State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are fully in control with a 48-12 lead over Stony Brook.

Michigan State already has five blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Stony Brook 6-5, Michigan State 6-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

Stony Brook has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Michigan State Spartans at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Stony Brook is coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Stony Brook ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They managed a 78-74 victory over the Black Knights. The score was all tied up 36-36 at the break, but Stony Brook was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Michigan State proved on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 79-62 victory over the Golden Grizzlies. The win made it back-to-back wins for Michigan State.

Michigan State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was A.J. Hoggard, who scored 11 points along with seven assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyson Walker, who scored 14 points along with five assists.

The Seawolves' victory ended a eight-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-5. As for the Spartans, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stony Brook have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Michigan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While fans of Stony Brook and Michigan State were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Michigan State, as the team is favored by a full 22.5 points. Stony Brook might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Michigan State is a big 22.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

Michigan State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.