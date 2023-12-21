Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Stony Brook 6-5, Michigan State 6-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: BTN Plus

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans will be home for the holidays to greet the Stony Brook Seawolves at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Michigan State proved on Monday. They strolled past the Golden Grizzlies with points to spare, taking the game 79-62. The win made it back-to-back wins for Michigan State.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Michigan State to victory, but perhaps none more so than A.J. Hoggard, who scored 11 points along with seven assists. Tyson Walker was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Sunday. They managed a 78-74 victory over the Black Knights. The score was all tied up 36-36 at the break, but Stony Brook was the better team in the second half.

The Spartans now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Seawolves, their win ended a eight-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Michigan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stony Brook struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Michigan State's way against Stony Brook in their previous meeting back in November of 2017 as Michigan State made off with a 93-71 victory. Will Michigan State repeat their success, or does Stony Brook have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Michigan State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.