Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Western Michigan 3-8, Michigan State 10-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

Broncos fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Michigan State Spartans will round out the year against one another at 3:00 p.m. ET at at Breslin Center. The Broncos are staggering into the match hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Spartans will skip in buoyed by five consecutive wins.

The experts predicted Western Michigan would be headed in after a win, but Valparaiso made sure that didn't happen. Western Michigan lost 76-73 to Valparaiso on a last-minute jump shot From Justus McNair. The Broncos were up 69-47 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their defeat, Western Michigan saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chansey Willis Jr, who posted 16 points in addition to seven assists and seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Owen Lobsinger, who went 6 for 8 en route to 14 points.

Even though they lost, Western Michigan was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Valparaiso only posted six.

Meanwhile, the stars were shining brightly for Michigan State in an 86-69 victory over FAU last Saturday.

Among those leading the charge was Coen Carr, who went 7 for 9 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Oakland two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Jeremy Fears Jr. was another key player, scoring 13 points along with eight assists.

Western Michigan's loss dropped their record down to 3-8. As for Michigan State, their win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Western Michigan has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Michigan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Western Michigan was pulverized by Michigan State 90-46 when the teams last played back in November of 2021. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Western Michigan was down 46-25.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won all of the games they've played against Western Michigan in the last 5 years.