Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Wisconsin 6-2, Michigan State 4-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Michigan State Spartans and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 5th at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Michigan State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 20 points or more this season. They took their match at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 86-55 win over the Eagles. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 28 in Michigan State's favor.

Michigan State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaden Akins, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Malik Hall, who scored 11 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin waltzed into Saturday's matchup with four straight wins but they left with five. They came out on top against the Golden Eagles by a score of 75-64.

Wisconsin's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Steven Crowl, who scored 16 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Max Klesmit, who scored 21 points.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Michigan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Michigan State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Wisconsin in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 69-65 win. Will Michigan State repeat their success, or does Wisconsin have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Michigan State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Wisconsin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wisconsin.