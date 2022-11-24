The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans will take on the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide in a Thanksgiving matchup in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The game will be the first meeting between the programs since 1998, when the Spartans took a 75-58 victory. This time around, the Spartans (3-1) will be without senior forward Malik Hall (foot) who was averaging 12 points and 5.3 rebounds for Michigan State this season. Meanwhile, Alabama (4-0) has had sensational play from a pair of freshmen in Brandon Miller and Rylan Griffen to start the year.

Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Crimson Tide are favored by 5 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Alabama odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 145.

Michigan State vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -5

Michigan State vs. Alabama over/under: 145 points

Michigan State vs. Alabama money line: Michigan State +160, Alabama -190

MSU: 2-2 against the spread this season

BAMA: Favored in all but one game this season (3-1 ATS)

What you need to know about Michigan State

Last week, Michigan State narrowly escaped with a win against the Villanova Wildcats, 73-71. The Spartans got double-digit scores from four players: Guards Tyson Walker (22) and A.J. Hoggard (13), as well as forwards Joey Hauser (13) and Hall (12). Michigan State hit 51.9% of its attempts overall from the field, including an impressive 52% of their 3-pointers, with three apiece from Walker and Hauser.

Hall isn't the only player dealing with a foot injury, as sophomore guard Jaden Akins also could be carrying one into tonight's game. Akins scored nine points against Villanova off the bench, and if he is unavailable, the Spartans' lack of depth may become an issue. Offensively, the Spartans have been one of the country's best at creating scoring opportunities, and average 17.3 assists per game. Hoggard dishes out 8.3 per game to lead the team.

What you need to know about Alabama

Bama took its game at home last Friday with ease, in a 104-62 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Miller put on a show with a 7-for-9 showing from beyond the arc and a season-high 28 points to go with eight boards. Nimari Burnett and Mark Sears each scored 18 points in the win as well. The Tide's 104 points were their most in a single game since the 95 they scored against Liberty on November 11.

Alabama is the top rebounding team in the nation, and average 56 per contest this season. Noah Clowney has been the Tide's top player on the glass, and pulls down 10.5 per game. Miller is right behind him with 9.8 per outing, while Charles Bediako grabs the most offensive boards, with four per appearance. The Spartans are the 110th team in the nation in defensive rebounds (27.5), but that could take a hit with some of the injuries they are nursing.

