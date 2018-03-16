Michigan State vs. Bucknell: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info
The Spartans fortunate enough to play what is in essence a home game at Little Caesar's Arena
There will be those with problems with Michigan State getting a Midwest draw when Michigan beat them in the Big 10 Tournament and ended up in Kansas, but you won't hear Tom Izzo complaining. MSU gets a game at Little Caesar's Arena -- which opened last fall -- against Bucknell. Talk about home-court advantage.
Here's how to watch the game, along with information on both schools.
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket and scroll down for our live blog!
About No. 3 Michigan State
Michigan State entered the season as one of the title favorites, and nothing has changed. The Spartans have elite top-end talent including likely top-15 NBA draft picks Jaren Jackson Jr. and Miles Bridges, and they have solid depth. Still, streaky shooting and turnover tendencies could be their undoing.
About No. 14 Bucknell
Bucknell won the Patriot League regular season by four games. You can rest assured the league is sending its best representative. The Bison have lost just once in their last 18 games.
Viewing Information
- Location: Little Caesar's Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Date: Friday, March 16 -- 7:10 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- App: NCAA March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Live updates from Day Two of the NCAA Tournament
Embrace the madness!
