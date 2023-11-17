The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans will face off against the Butler Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State is 1-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while Butler is 3-0 overall and hasn't played on the road yet. Michigan State is favored by 10 points in the latest Butler vs. Michigan State odds, and the over/under is set at 138.5 points via SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Butler vs. Michigan State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

What you need to know about Butler

Butler is 3-0 to open the season but this will be the Bulldogs' first true test. Butler went 14-18 in its first season under coach Thad Matta last year, but the Bulldogs received a significant boost in St. John's transfer Posh Alexander to control the offense. Alexander is averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game over just 24.7 minutes per game with Butler playing in largely one-sided contests to open the year. Alexander averaged at least 10 points per game in each of his three seasons at St. John's.

The Bulldogs' lineup is filled with experienced transfer portal players who had success at previous programs. Jalen Thomas is the team's only returning starter and guard Pierre Brooks, who is averaging 13.3 points per game this season, played two years at Michigan State before transferring to Butler. The Bulldogs are still learning to play with one another, but they're off to a great start. We'll see how that looks against a team like Michigan State.

What you need to know about Michigan State

This isn't the Spartans' first test of the college basketball season as Michigan State is entering off a 74-65 loss to No. 9 Duke. Michigan State went 21-13 last year and reached the Sweet 16 last season before losing to Kansas State, 98-93, in overtime.

The Spartans are led by senior guard Tyson Walker, who is averaging 23.7 points in his fifth college season. Walker was Michigan State's leading scorer last season, averaging 14.8 points per game but he's elevated his play to begin this year. Walker had 35 points in a season-opening 79-76 overtime loss to James Madison and scored 22 points against Duke. Michigan State returns four of five starters from last year, holding a significant chemistry edge over Butler entering Friday's early-season contest.

