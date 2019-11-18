Michigan State vs. Charleston So.: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Michigan State (home) vs. Charleston So. (away)

Current Records: Michigan State 2-1; Charleston So. 1-3

Last Season Records: Michigan State 28-6; Charleston So. 17-15

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are staying on the road on Monday, facing off against the Michigan State Spartans at 6:30 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Charleston So. is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

Charleston So. has to be hurting after a devastating 90-61 loss at the hands of the Dayton Flyers.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, Michigan State took down the Seton Hall Pirates 76-73. F Malik Hall was the offensive standout of the game for Michigan State, as he had 17 points along with five rebounds.

The Buccaneers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Michigan State's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Charleston So.'s defeat dropped them down to 1-3. We'll see if Michigan State can repeat their recent success or if Charleston So. bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Spartans are a big 33.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 33.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 141

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.