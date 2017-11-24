Michigan State vs. Connecticut: PK80 picks from proven computer model

Two college basketball powerhouses face off in the PK80 semifinal at midnight ET to wrap up a full slate of hoops on Black Friday. No. 4 Michigan State is a seven-point favorite against UConn. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored in the game, is 144.

Before you lock in your picks for Michigan State-UConn, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Anyone who bet $100 on each of the model's A-rated against-the-spread and over-under picks last season raked in over $5,700. Needless to say, they were quite thrilled. And it's already profitable against the spread this season.

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Michigan State against Connecticut 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

We can tell you the model loves under 144, with a whopping 63 percent of simulations hitting on that side of the total. It also has a strong pick for which side to take against the spread.

The model knows Michigan State (3-1) beat DePaul and Stony Brook by 22, and rolled North Florida by 32. Its only hiccup was an 88-81 loss against top-ranked Duke in Chicago.

Michigan State is scoring over 85 points per game but might be without its top scorer, Miles Bridges. Bridges, who is averaging 19.7 points, missed the Spartans' PK80 opening-night victory over DePaul with an ankle injury.

Still, MSU is one of the most experienced and dangerous teams in the nation. And any team coached by Tom Izzo will always be a tough out in tournament play, when coaches must quickly put together an effective game plan on a night-to-night basis.

But that doesn't mean the Spartans will cover a seven-point spread.

UConn has started the season 4-0 behind its stingy defense. The Huskies are only allowing 62.8 points. And they have a complete stud in 6-foot-8 wing Terry Larrier, who is shooting just under 44 percent on 3-pointers. Especially if Bridges is out, the Spartans could struggle to defend him.

So which side should you back in this heavyweight battle in Portland between UConn and Michigan State? Visit SportsLine to see the strong point-spread pick for UConn-Michigan State, and see which side the model is backing 60 percent of the time, all from a proven model that returned nearly $6,000 in profit last year on its A-rated picks.