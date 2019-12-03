Michigan State vs. Duke: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 11 Michigan State (home) vs. No. 10 Duke (away)

Current Records: Michigan State 5-2; Duke 7-1

What to Know

The #10 Duke Blue Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the #11 Michigan State Spartans at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Duke will be seeking to avenge the 68-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 31st.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, the Blue Devils took down the Winthrop Eagles 83-70 last Friday. Four players on Duke scored in the double digits: F Matthew Hurt (20), C Vernon Carey Jr. (17), F Joey Baker (16), and G Tre Jones (15). That's six consecutive double-doubles for C Vernon Carey Jr.

As for MSU, the Spartans can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They captured a comfortable 75-62 victory over the UCLA Bruins. MSU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Cassius Winston, who had 20 points, and F Xavier Tillman, who had 14 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks.

Duke isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take Duke against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Their wins bumped the Blue Devils to 7-1 and the Spartans to 5-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Blue Devils enter the game with 83.8 points per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. MSU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 29th most points per game in the league at 80.9. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.99

Odds

The Spartans are a solid 6-point favorite against the Blue Devils.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Duke have won two out of their last three games against Michigan State.