Michigan State vs. Florida odds, line: 2018-19 college basketball picks, predictions from model on 6-2 roll

The SEC and Big Ten square off Saturday afternoon at noon ET when No. 10 Michigan State travels to face Florida in a nationally televised matchup on CBS. Both teams are coming off impressive back-to-back early-season wins and are looking to build their NCAA tournament profile while gearing up for conference play. The Spartans are 1-point road favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Florida odds, while the total is set at 141.5 points.

The model has taken Michigan State's impressive start to the season into account. The Spartans (7-2) won the Big Ten regular season title last year, but were forced to replace a pair of lottery picks in Jaren Jackson Jr. and Miles Bridges this year.

Though there have been a few growing pains such as a season-opening loss to Kansas and a recent setback on the road at Louisville, the new-look Spartans have surged back into the top 10 nationally thanks to impressive wins over UCLA, Texas and Iowa. Three players -- Joshua Langford (17.1 pig), Cassius Winston (16.8 ppg) and Nick Ward (15.9) -- are averaging over 15 points per game to help power an offense that is putting up close to 90 points per contest.

But the Spartans will be challenged by a hungry Florida squad that might be hitting its stride after a shaky start.

The Gators (5-3) picked up a double-digit win over West Virginia in the Jimmy V Classic earlier this week, giving them their third victory in their last four outings after starting the season 2-2.

Defense appears to be the strength of this Florida team. After an 81-60 wake-up calling against rival Florida State to open the season, the Gators haven't given up more than 70 points in a game. They held the Mountaineers to just 56 points on Tuesday, and a similar defensive effort could easily help the Gators win or cover against the Spartans.

So which side of the Michigan State vs. Florida spread hits in over 65 percent of simulations?