The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs will be looking to make a statement when they face the Michigan State Spartans on the USS Abraham Lincoln on Friday night. This marks the 11-year anniversary of Michigan State's game against North Carolina on the USS Carl Vinson in 2011. Michigan State lost that game in a 67-55 final, so head coach Tom Izzo will be hoping to pull off an upset on Friday.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Gonzaga odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 148.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Michigan State vs. Gonzaga:

Michigan State vs. Gonzaga spread: Gonzaga -11.5

Michigan State vs. Gonzaga over/under: 148.5 points

Why Gonzaga can cover

Gonzaga enters the season as one of the top title contenders in the country under head coach Mark Few and preseason All-American Drew Timme. The Bulldogs showcased their talent in their season opener against North Florida, going on a 26-0 run early in the game before coasting to a 104-63 win. Timme scored 22 points, picking up where he left off last year.

The Bulldogs added another weapon from the transfer portal in the offseason, snagging last year's Southern Conference Player of the Year Malachi Smith. He scored 15 points on 7 of 10 shooting in his first game since transferring from Chattanooga. Gonzaga led the nation in scoring last year and shot 63.2% from the floor against North Florida, so it will be difficult for Michigan State to keep pace on Friday.

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State has had Gonzaga's number in recent years, winning four of the last five matchups. The Spartans put together a strong outing against Northern Arizona in their opener, holding the Lumberjacks to 31.7% shooting from the field. Veteran Joey Hauser led the way offensively with 18 points and completed his double-double with 10 rebounds.

Pierre Brooks, who scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers against Northern Arizona, gives Michigan State an elite outside shooting threat. Izzo has experience coaching in this type of event, which is a small advantage that is not being accounted for in the betting line. The Spartans covered the spread in five of their final seven games last season, while Gonzaga only covered twice in its last seven contests.

