Michigan State vs. Illinois odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 2 predictions from proven computer model

The Illinois Fighting Illini will take on the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. MSU is 10-3 overall and 5-1 at home, while Illinois is 9-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Big Ten rivals have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings against the spread and both teams have been solid against the spread of late. Illinois is 3-1-1 in its last five games against the number while Michigan State has covered three of its last four. The Spartans are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Illinois odds, while the over-under is set at 144.





The Spartans took their contest on Sunday with ease, bagging a 95-62 win over Western Michigan. Michigan State can attribute much of its success to forward Xavier Tillman, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks, and guard Foster Loyer, who had 16 points and six assists.

Loyer was filling in at point guard with senior Cassius Winston out with a bone bruise, but Winston is hoping to be back on Thursday with nearly two full weeks rest since he last played on Dec. 21. Winston is the defending Big Ten Player of the Year and he's averaging 17.6 points and 6.0 assists per game this season, so he should provide an enormous boost for the Spartans.

Meanwhile, Illinois knocked off North Carolina A&T on Sunday in a 95-64 victory. Illinois center Kofi Cockburn was one of the most active players for the team as he had 26 points in addition to nine boards. The freshman big man has been one of the best in the country this season, averaging 16.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

Paired with sophomore Ayo Dosunmu, a slashing wing with big-time athleticism and the ability to finish around the rim who is averaging 15.6 points per game, the Illini have a talented young one-two punch.

