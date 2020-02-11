Michigan State vs. Illinois odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 11 predictions by model on 42-27 roll

It's a matchup of Big Ten teams trying to end losing streaks when the 22nd-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini host the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday night. The Illini (16-7) have lost two in a row, and the Spartans (16-8) are on a three-game slide, but the teams are 8-4 in the conference, a game behind leader Maryland. Michigan State is led by one of the nation's top inside-outside duos in guard Cassius Winston and forward Xavier Tillman, while Illinois is led by dynamic sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. The Spartans are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Illinois odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 141.5. Before considering any Illinois vs. Michigan State picks or college basketball predictions, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Illinois. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Illinois vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Illinois spread: Spartans -1.5

Michigan State vs. Illinois over-under: 141.5

Michigan State vs. Illinois money line: Spartans -127, Illini +102

Michigan State: F Aaron Henry has scored 10 or more points in 11 games.

Illinois: Sixth man Andres Feliz is averaging 15.3 points over the past four games.

Why Michigan State can cover

The favorite is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between the teams, and Winston is one of the top players in the country. The 6-foot-1 senior is third in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.6 and fourth in assists at 5.9. Tillman is second in the conference in rebounding with 10.2 and is fourth in blocked shots with 2.2. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward averages 13.2 points and gets 1.2 steals per game while Winston gets a team-high 1.3.

The Spartans are 13-6 against the spread in games against ranked teams over the past two seasons, and they play strong defense led by the two stars. They allow 63.8 points per game and lead the Big Ten in scoring margin at plus-12.2. Opponents shoot just 37.6 percent from the field, which ranks seventh in the nation, and 28.6 from 3-point range.

Why Illinois can cover

Even so, the Spartans aren't a lock to cover the Michigan State vs. Illinois spread. The home team is 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings between the teams,and the Illini are 12-2 straight-up at home this season. Dosunmu scores 15.8 points and averages 3.4 assists and more than four rebounds per game. Kofi Cockburn, a 7-foot center, pulls down nine boards per game and blocks 1.3 shots. He scores 13.8 points, and guard Andres Feliz also scores in double figures at 11.1, mostly off the bench.

Three other players average more than eight points, and guard Alan Griffin and forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili combine for 16.3 points and 9.5 rebounds. The Illini pull down 40.3 rebounds per game, and they lead the conference in rebounding margin at plus-9.2.

How to make Michigan State vs. Illinois picks

