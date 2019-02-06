Michigan State vs. Illinois score: Illini upset Spartans, who have now dropped three straight

On Jan. 24, Michigan State looked like the best team in the Big Ten. Heck, maybe the country. It had just beaten Iowa on the road by 15 points, the culmination of a 13-game winning streak dating back to Nov. 30.

Oh how Tom Izzo wishes it were still Jan. 24.

Twelve days later, his Spartans are riding a shocking skid in the Big Ten. On Tuesday night they fell 79-74 to Illinois on the road to extend their surprising losing streak to three games. Before Tuesday's loss, they fell in a road defeat to Purdue (somewhat expected), a home loss to Indiana in overtime (wuuut?), and a road loss to the now 8-15 Illini (insert your own emoji).

Purdue was red-hot when it faced Sparty, and IU simply wanted (and needed) the win more. Both were close games until the end. But Tuesday, Sparty was downright out of sorts. They were the infamous scene in The Office when Kevin spilled chili all over the workplace floor on Tuesday.

In total, No. 9 Michigan State turned it over 24 times; Illinois converted 28 points off those giveaways. That is a quick and easy-to-digest summation of the game. It set a new high water mark for turnovers this season for Sparty, and ditto for MSU guard Cassius Winston, who, despite adding 21 points and dishing out nine assists, contributed nine turnovers of his own.

A 9-of-24 mark from 3-point range for the Illini was the dagger, which included a 4-of-8 showing from true frosh Ayo Dosunmu. He scored 24 against the Spartans, a point shy of tying his career high, and won the point guard battle unanimously by wreaking havoc on defense and getting to his spots on offense. He had just two assists but a career-high three steals in the winning effort.

Home has been a place of solace for Michigan State, a place it returns Saturday to face Minnesota. Perhaps the 16-6 Golden Gophers are the confidence boost this Spartans team needs, or perhaps returning home to exorcise its demons IU brought to the Breslin Center will do them good. Whatever the motivation, Michigan State needs to get back on track in a hurry. Before its momentum headed into the postseason, and its shot to land a top-2 seed in March Madness, slip through its fingers.