Michigan State vs. Indiana odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 23 predictions from proven model

The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans will take on the Indiana Hoosiers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Assembly Hall. IU is 14-4 overall and 11-1 at home, while MSU is 14-4 overall and 2-1 on the road. Michigan State has won nine of it past 10 games. Indiana has won three of its past four. The Spartans are favored by four points in the latest Indiana vs. Michigan State odds, while the over-under is set at 142.5. Before entering any Michigan State vs. Indiana picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

After constant struggles on the road, IU has finally found some success away from home. The Hoosiers took their contest against Nebraska on Saturday 82-74. Trayce Jackson-Davis posted a double-double on 18 points and 13 boards. Joey Brunk added 16 points. Indiana scored 16 of the game's first 18 points in the second half to open up a 19-point lead. Nebraska came back to cut the lead to six in the final minute but never got closer.

Meanwhile, the Spartans downed Wisconsin on Friday, 67-55. Four MSU players scored in double digits: Xavier Tillman (15), Gabe Brown (13), Aaron Henry (13), and Rocket Watts (11). The Spartans maintained sole possession of first place in the Big Ten and rebounded from a 71-42 loss at Purdue. Michigan State led by as many as 25 points.

Cassius Winston had four assists, giving him 817 for his career, a new Big Ten record. He was held to six points, his lowest scoring output in nearly two years. He is averaging a team-leading 18.1 points per game.

