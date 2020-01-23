Michigan State vs. Indiana odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 23 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Michigan State and Indiana.
The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans will take on the Indiana Hoosiers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Assembly Hall. IU is 14-4 overall and 11-1 at home, while MSU is 14-4 overall and 2-1 on the road. Michigan State has won nine of it past 10 games. Indiana has won three of its past four. The Spartans are favored by four points in the latest Indiana vs. Michigan State odds, while the over-under is set at 142.5. Before entering any Michigan State vs. Indiana picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.
Now, it has simulated Indiana vs. Michigan State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
After constant struggles on the road, IU has finally found some success away from home. The Hoosiers took their contest against Nebraska on Saturday 82-74. Trayce Jackson-Davis posted a double-double on 18 points and 13 boards. Joey Brunk added 16 points. Indiana scored 16 of the game's first 18 points in the second half to open up a 19-point lead. Nebraska came back to cut the lead to six in the final minute but never got closer.
Meanwhile, the Spartans downed Wisconsin on Friday, 67-55. Four MSU players scored in double digits: Xavier Tillman (15), Gabe Brown (13), Aaron Henry (13), and Rocket Watts (11). The Spartans maintained sole possession of first place in the Big Ten and rebounded from a 71-42 loss at Purdue. Michigan State led by as many as 25 points.
Cassius Winston had four assists, giving him 817 for his career, a new Big Ten record. He was held to six points, his lowest scoring output in nearly two years. He is averaging a team-leading 18.1 points per game.
So who wins Michigan State vs. Indiana? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Indiana vs. Michigan State spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Iowa manager has heart attack
Luke Slavens says he is just happy it happened at a time where help was available
-
Power rankings: Louisville up to No. 8
We also examine how ranked teams are doing at this point in the season vs. previous years....
-
Top 25 And 1: Seton Hall is red hot
The Pirates are 7-0 in the Big East and alone atop the league standings
-
UCLA's O'Neal, Shaq's son, transferring
O'Neal missed his entire freshman season and has played sparingly for the Bruins this season
-
Ohio St. vs. Minnesota odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Ohio State vs. Minnesota game 10,000...
-
Monmouth played a role in KU-KSU brawl?
This early-season moment might help explain why the Kansas vs. Kansas State fight happened
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home