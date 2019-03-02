Michigan State vs. Indiana odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from advanced model on 107-79 roll

No. 6 Michigan State (23-5, 14-3) looks to stay in the Big Ten title chase when it travels to face Indiana (14-14, 5-12) on Saturday at noon ET. The Spartans were stunned by Indiana earlier this season at home, losing 79-75 in overtime. However, the Hoosiers have struggled since pulling off that shocking upset, losing five of their past six games. The latest Michigan State vs. Indiana odds have the Spartans favored by six points, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is set at 136.5. Before you make any Michigan State vs. Indiana picks, check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model knows the Spartans enter Saturday's showdown full of confidence. Michigan State is coming off an impressive road victory over bitter in-state rival Michigan on Sunday. The Spartans were led by Cassius Winston, who recorded 27 points and eight assists against the Wolverines.

In order for the Spartans to keep pace with Purdue atop the Big Ten standings, they'll need another huge performance from Winston on Saturday. His play on both ends has helped Michigan State reel off five straight victories, and the Spartans' defense has been impressive overall during that span. In fact, they've held their opponents to 60 points or less in four of their past five games, and if they can hold the Hoosiers to another low number on Saturday, they'll have a great chance to get the win and cover on the road.

But just because the Spartans have been playing extremely well lately doesn't mean they can cover the Michigan State vs. Indiana spread.

The Hoosiers are coming off a gutsy double-overtime victory over No. 19 Wisconsin on Tuesday. Indiana's Romeo Langford recorded 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the Hoosiers to their first home victory since Jan. 3. Langford, who's expected to be a lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is an extremely difficult matchup for opposing defenders and he enters Saturday's matchup against Michigan State averaging 17.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season.

