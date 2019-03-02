Michigan State vs. Indiana odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from projection model on 107-79 roll

Big Ten blue bloods square off Saturday at noon ET when the sixth-ranked Michigan State Spartans (23-5, 14-3) travel to face the Indiana Hoosiers (14-14, 5-12) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Spartans are 8-2 in their last 10 away games, which includes an impressive victory over ninth-ranked Michigan last week. Meanwhile, Indiana has won just two of its past 14 games, but managed to beat Michigan State earlier this season in East Lansing. Despite their shocking victory over the Spartans, the Hoosiers enter Saturday's Big Ten battle as a six-point underdog in the latest Michigan State vs. Indiana odds. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, sits at 136.5. Before you make any Michigan State vs. Indiana picks or college basketball predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model knows the Spartans enter Saturday's showdown full of confidence. Michigan State is coming off an impressive road victory over bitter in-state rival Michigan on Sunday. The Spartans were led by Cassius Winston, who recorded 27 points and eight assists against the Wolverines.

In order for the Spartans to keep pace with Purdue atop the Big Ten standings, they'll need another huge performance from Winston on Saturday. His play on both ends has helped Michigan State reel off five straight victories, and the Spartans' defense has been impressive overall during that span. In fact, they've held their opponents to 60 points or less in four of their past five games, and if they can hold the Hoosiers to another low number on Saturday, they'll have a great chance to get the win and cover on the road.

But just because the Spartans have been playing extremely well lately doesn't mean they can cover the Michigan State vs. Indiana spread.

For the Hoosiers to pull off the upset against Michigan State for the second time this season, they'll need a big game from Romeo Langford. The 6-foot-6 freshman leads the time in points per game (17.1), and he's coming off a strong performance against No. 19 Wisconsin that saw him record 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Langford and the Hoosiers have been battled tested in recent weeks. They've played three straight games against ranked opponents, losing two of those games by a combined eight points.

And despite losing seven of their past nine games against Michigan State, the Hoosiers have played extremely well against the Spartans at home. In fact, Indiana is 12-5 against-the-spread in its last 17 home games against Michigan State.

