Michigan State vs. Indiana odds: Picks from proven computer model on 37-16 college basketball run

College hoops fans will get a Saturday night treat when the Michigan State Spartans visit the Indiana Hoosiers at 8:15 p.m. ET in a showdown on ESPN. Michigan State is favored by nine points, unchanged from the open.



In this high-profile Big Ten showdown, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.



The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times



The model entered this week on a scorching 37-16 run on its top-rated college basketball picks



Now it has simulated Michigan State vs. Indiana 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



We can tell you Miles Bridges is projected to be the leading scorer for the Spartans with 17 points and Robert Johnson will pace the Hoosiers with 10 points and 4 rebounds in 34 minutes.



The model also has a strong pick against the spread for this matchup



The model has taken into account Michigan State's strong recent performances. The fifth-ranked Spartans have won six of their past seven games, including a 28-point victory against the Hoosiers earlier this season.



Michigan State's Miles Bridges has been the catalyst for the Spartans. The Sophomore guard, who is averaging 17.9 points and 7.4 rebounds, dominated the first time these two teams met, scoring 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field.



But just because Michigan State comes in hot doesn't mean it will be able to go on the road and cover the nine-point spread.



The Spartans are 2-5-1 against the spread in their past eight games, while Indiana is 8-2 ATS in its past 10 home games.



So what side of Michigan State-Indiana do you need to be all over?