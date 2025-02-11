The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans will host the Indiana Hoosiers for a Big Ten matchup on Tuesday. The Spartans are 19-4 on the season and sit second in the Big Ten standings with a 10-2 record in conference play while Indiana is 14-10 overall with a 5-8 record in the league to rank 11th. Last week, it was announced that Indiana head coach Mike Woodson would step down at the end of the season, so the Hoosiers are in a period of transition and have lost seven of eight.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center in East Lansing, Mich. The Spartans are favored by 11 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Indiana odds, while the over/under is 148.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Indiana vs. Michigan State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

Michigan State vs. Indiana spread: Michigan State -11

Michigan State vs. Indiana over/under: 148.5 points

Michigan State vs. Indiana money line: Michigan State -699, Indiana +490

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State came out on top against Oregon on Saturday by a score of 86-74. Jase Richardson went 9 for 13 from the floor on the way to 29 points in the game while adding five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jaxon Kohler dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. It was Kohler's fifth double-double of the season and was a coming out party for Richardson, a true freshman who was making his first career start. The Spartans are now 11-4-1 against the spread over their last 16 games.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana fell just short of Michigan by a score of 70-67 on Saturday. The Hoosiers overcame an 18-point deficit to make a game of it but couldn't get over the hump against the Wolverines. Mackenzie Mgbako posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds in the loss and Anthony Leal added 12 points and two steals.

Despite their recent struggles, the Hoosiers have covered the spread in four of their last six games and they've also won and covered the spread in two of their last three head-to-head meetings with Michigan State.

