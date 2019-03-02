Michigan State vs. Indiana score: Hoosiers complete sweep of Spartans to keep NCAA Tournament hopes alive

Indiana upset No. 6 Michigan State on Saturday 63-62, shaking up the Big Ten title race and further complicating its own NCAA Tournament dossier in the process.

The Hoosiers have been both brilliant and a bust for much of the season. Saturday was more of the latter, as they squeezed 24 points from sophomore Justin Smith, and a combined 16 from stars Juwan Morgan and Romeo Langford. IU forced 14 turnovers from the sure-handed Spartans, too, including 10 steals to earn its way to a win.

And with that, Indiana (15-14, 6-12) might just have the most bewildering NCAA Tournament resume in all the land. Indiana's win over Michigan State is its fourth over a ranked opponent this season -- two of which Sparty surrendered. But sandwiched in between marquee wins have been baffling losses, like a five-game skid that peppered most of February, or the seven-game skid that nearly ran the entirety of January.

Still yet, IU isn't officially out of the picture yet, a testament to just how weak the NCAA Tournament bubble is this season. At only one game above .500, IU isn't on Bubble Watch yet, but still has a pulse. Life support or not, it's more of a chance many were giving IU two weeks ago.

Michigan State has plenty of excuses it can use if it wants from this loss. It lost Joshua Langford for the season due to injury. Big man Nick Ward remains out indefinitely for the same reason. Short-handed is an understatement for what Tom Izzo is dealing with from a roster perspective. But losing to this IU team is borderline embarrassing; doing so twice is inexplicable.

As a result, Michigan State has its own complicated resume. It is 23-6 overall, 14-4 in the Big Ten and still in the running for the conference title. But the Spartans have four losses to teams that might not even make the field of 68 come Selection Sunday. It may be the reason why they fall off the 2 line, and wind up falling to a 3.

As wild as it sounds, this result could wind up being a blessing in disguise for the beleaguered Big Ten. The Spartans are comfortably in the field, with Jerry Palm pegging them as a No. 2 seed in his latest Bracketology. Michigan, Purdue, Maryland, Wisconsin and Iowa are undoubtedly in, too. But if it takes a bad loss to a potential top-2 seeded squad to sneak another bottom-feeder from the league into the final field, IU fans might be rejoicing, and the Big Ten might be content letting a contenting squad drop a seed line in order to sneak another team in the back door of March Madness.