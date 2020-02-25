Michigan State vs. Iowa odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 25 predictions by model on 66-40 run

The No. 24 Michigan State Spartans will look to continue their series dominance over the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes when they meet in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Tuesday in East Lansing, Mich. The Spartans (18-9), tied with Iowa, Penn State and Wisconsin for second in the Big Ten at 10-6, are 10-3 at home, while the Hawkeyes (19-8), who are 6-3 against ranked opponents, are 4-5 on the road.

Tip-off from the Breslin Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Michigan State has defeated Iowa in four straight games and in 18 of the past 21 meetings. The Spartans are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Iowa odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 151.5.

Iowa vs. Michigan State spread: Michigan State -8.5

Iowa vs. Michigan State over-under: 151.5 points

Iowa vs. Michigan State money line: Iowa +300, Michigan State -397

IA: Is tied for 23rd nationally in scoring, averaging 78.5 points per game

MSU: Is sixth nationally in total rebounds at 41.2

Why Michigan State can cover

The Spartans play well at home and are 6-2 at the Breslin Center against Big Ten opponents this season. In the last three-plus seasons, Michigan State is 31-5 at home against conference foes. The Spartans have been dominant under coach Tom Izzo and in his 25 seasons at Michigan State, Izzo has compiled a 624-241 (.721) record, which includes a national championship during the 1999-2000 season.

Senior guard Cassius Winston leads Michigan State in scoring at 18.3 points, and is one of only six Division I players averaging at least 18 points, 5.5 assists and two rebounds per game. He has scored 20 points or more in 14 games and is the Michigan State and Big Ten Conference all-time leader in assists with 862.

Why Iowa can cover

Even so, the Spartans aren't a lock to cover the Iowa vs. Michigan State spread. That's because the Hawkeyes are one win away from their 20th of the season. The Hawkeyes have been red hot, winning two in a row and nine of 12.

Luka Garza has scored 20 or more points in 12 consecutive Big Ten games, the longest streak by a Hawkeye since Fred Brown had 13 in 1971, and the most by a Big Ten player over the past 20 years. Garza has scored 21 or more points in 16 of 17 conference games this season. His 641 points are the most by a junior in school history and fifth-most in a season at Iowa.

