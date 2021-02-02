The No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes are 12-4 overall and 9-1 at home, while MSU is 8-6 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Spartans have dominated this series over the years, winning eight of their last 10 meetings against the Hawkeyes.

However, Michigan State limps into tonight's contest having lost six of its last eight games. The Hawkeyes are favored by 9.5-points in the latest Iowa vs. Michigan State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 155. Before entering any Michigan State vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Iowa vs. Michigan State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Iowa vs. Michigan State:

Iowa vs. Michigan State spread: Iowa -9.5

Iowa vs. Michigan State over-under: 155 points

Latest Odds: Iowa Hawkeyes -9.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Iowa

Iowa was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as the Hawkeyes fell 80-75 to the Illinois Fighting Illini. Luka Garza (19 points) and Joe Wieskamp (19 points) were the top scorers for Iowa. Garza leads the nation in scoring, averaging 26.4 points per game. He also leads the Hawkeyes in rebounding, securing 8.6 boards per game.

The Hawkeyes feature the nation's second-ranked scoring offense, scoring 89.7 points per game on average. Iowa has also been sensational on its home floor, winning 18 of its last 20 home games. However, the Hawkeyes are 1-5 in their last five home games against Michigan State.

What you need to know about Michigan State

Meanwhile, the game between MSU and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with MSU falling 79-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding the Spartans back was the mediocre play of guard Joshua Langford, who did not have his best game. Langford finished with 14 points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

The Spartans are in the midst of a down season, and they're just 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 games. Michigan State is 0-5 ATS in its last five road games, but the Spartans have won five straight against the Hawkeyes.

How to make Iowa vs. Michigan State picks

The model has simulated Iowa vs. Michigan State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Iowa? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.