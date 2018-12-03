Michigan State vs. Iowa odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 6-2 roll

It's an early-season Big Ten matchup between title contenders as the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans host the No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes at the Breslin Center on Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Iowa fell in its conference opener to Wisconsin for its only loss of the season, while 6-2 Michigan State has dropped tough decisions to Kansas and Louisville. Sportsbooks list the Spartans as 10-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Iowa odds. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 158. Before you make any Iowa vs. Michigan State picks, check out what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model has taken into account that Michigan State loves to play an uptempo pace, averaging 86.9 points, which is No. 1 in the conference. In transition, the Spartans have been deadly from beyond the arc, nailing 42 percent of their 3-pointers this season. Guard Cassius Winston leads Michigan State in both scoring and assists and is hitting 85 percent of his free-throw attempts.

Joshua Langford, a Spartans guard who plays like a forward, is hard to stop in the open court. And forward Nick Ward is a menace around the hoop, always in search of easy put-backs.

But just because Michigan State is lethal at home doesn't mean the Spartans will cover a double-digit spread.

The model has taken into account that Iowa reserve forward Cordell Pemsl is out for the rest of the season after suffering a severe knee injury in the opener against Missouri-Kansas City. But the Hawkeyes can still count on top-scoring forward Tyler Cook, who uses his bulky, 6-foot-9 frame to establish position in the paint. He's averaging 15.4 points and 8.1 boards.

The physical Hawkeyes don't mind getting down and dirty to fight for offensive rebounds and get fouled plenty. That serves them well from the charity stripe, where they knock down 77.3 percent of their free throws, tops in the Big Ten.

Iowa has covered three of its past four meetings against Michigan State.

