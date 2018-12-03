Michigan State vs. Iowa odds, line: College basketball picks, top predictions from proven model on 6-2 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Iowa vs. Michigan State game 10,000 times
Big Ten basketball is in full effect Monday as the Iowa Hawkeyes travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans. Tipoff from the Breslin Center is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Expect Iowa to be fired up coming off its first loss of the season to Wisconsin in the conference-opener. Michigan State is 1-0 in conference play, having defeated Rutgers on Friday. Sportsbooks list the Spartans as 10.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Iowa odds. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 156.5. Before you make any Iowa vs. Michigan State picks, check out what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has returned more than $5,200 to $100 bettors on its top-rated picks the past two years. And it enters Monday on a 6-2 run on top-rated against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now, it has dialed in on Michigan State vs. Iowa. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it has also generated a strong pick against the spread that's cashing in a whopping 70 percent of simulations. You can only see it at SportsLine.
The model has taken into account that the Spartans are the highest-scoring Big Ten squad at 87 points per contest. Michigan State is most effective in transition after forcing turnovers. Collectively, the Spartans are knocking down 42 percent of their three-point attempts, so they don't mind spotting up for the open shot.
They also take it strong to the hoop. Cassius Winston may be a guard, but he plays like a center when he's in the lane and makes defenses pay for fouls by hitting 85 percent of his free throws. The Spartans are 5-3 against the spread this season, compared to just 2-5 for Iowa.
But just because Michigan State is lethal at home doesn't mean the Spartans will cover a double-digit spread.
The model has taken into account that Iowa reserve forward Cordell Pemsl is out for the rest of the season after suffering a severe knee injury in the opener against Missouri-Kansas City. But the Hawkeyes can still count on top-scoring forward Tyler Cook, who uses his bulky, 6-foot-9 frame to establish position in the paint. He's averaging 15.4 points and 8.1 boards.
The physical Hawkeyes don't mind getting down and dirty to fight for offensive rebounds and get fouled plenty. That serves them well from the charity stripe, where they knock down 77.3 percent of their free throws, tops in the Big Ten.
Iowa has covered three of its past four meetings against Michigan State.
Who wins Iowa vs. Michigan State? And which side of the spread can you bank on a colossal 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to get the strong against-the-spread pick, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.
