The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten) will try to clinch the outright Big Ten regular-season championship when they face the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-14, 6-12) on Thursday night. Michigan State is riding a five-game winning streak and has already clinched a share of the title following Michigan's loss to Maryland on Wednesday. Iowa has lost four of its last five games, including a 68-57 setback at Northwestern last Friday. This is the lone meeting between the Hawkeyes and Spartans this season.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Michigan State is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Iowa vs. Michigan State odds, while the over/under is 151.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Michigan State vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Michigan State-Iowa. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Iowa vs. Michigan State spread: Michigan State -6.5

Iowa vs. Michigan State over/under: 151.5 points

Iowa vs. Michigan State money line: Michigan State: -299, Iowa: +238

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa has been a much better team at home than on the road this season, compiling a 12-5 record through its first 17 home games. The Hawkeyes picked up an 85-79 win over Washington on Feb. 22 in their latest home game, as senior forward Payton Sandfort poured in 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He shot 7 of 18 from the floor and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.

The Hawkeyes have not played since last Friday, giving them extra time to prepare for this outing. Sandfort is the team's active leader in scoring (16.1 ppg) and rebounding (6.2 rpg) with Owen Freeman sidelined for the remainder of the season due to finger surgery. Iowa has covered the spread in five straight games against Michigan State while winning five of the last six matchups outright.

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State owns at least a share of its first conference title since 2019-20 after Michigan lost to Maryland at home on Wednesday night. Spartans head coach Tom Izzo passed Bob Knight for most Big Ten victories earlier this season, and he is now tied for the all-time record for Big Ten conference titles (11). His team heads to Iowa on a five-game winning streak, with the last four coming against top-20 opponents.

Freshman Jase Richardson led Michigan State in scoring in three of those wins, while Jaden Akins had 19 points in a win over Wisconsin on Sunday. The Spartans have a 10-man rotation that gives them depth that Iowa cannot match. They have covered the spread in five consecutive games, and Iowa is just 1-11-1 against the spread in its last 13 games.

How to make Iowa vs. Michigan State picks

The model has simulated Michigan State vs. Iowa 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations.

So who wins Iowa vs. Michigan State, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time?