Big Ten basketball will get underway when the Michigan State Spartans (18-8) and No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (18-8) match up on Tuesday evening. The Spartans have struggled lately, losing four of their last five games. In its last contest, Michigan State lost to No. 15 Illinois 79-74. Iowa defeated No. 22 Ohio State 75-62 in its previous game.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes favored by six points in the latest Michigan State vs. Iowa odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 153.5. Before making any Iowa vs. Michigan State picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Iowa, and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Iowa vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Iowa spread: Hawkeyes -6

Michigan State vs. Iowa over-under: 153.5 points

Michigan State vs. Iowa money line: Spartans +220, Hawkeyes -270

IOWA: Hawkeyes are 5-2 ATS in their last seven Tuesday games

MSU: Under is 4-0 in Spartans' last four Tuesday games

Why Iowa can cover

Sophomore forward Keegan Murray has been a consistent scorer for the Hawkeyes. He is first in the Big Ten in average points (23.4) and he also collects 8.2 rebounds per game. Murray has scored 20-plus in 17 games thus far. The Iowa native has also tallied six double-doubles on the year. One of his best outings came against Nebraska on Feb. 13. Murray finished with 37 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Senior guard Jordan Bohannon averages 10.7 points and is shooting 37 percent from downtown. Bohannon has scored in double-digits in 16 games. On Feb. 10, he exploded against Maryland. Bohannon dropped a season-high 30 points, five assists and was on fire from 3-point land. He shot 10-for-16 from deep.

Why Michigan State can cover

Junior forward Malik Hall logs 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds, while shooting a team-best 51 percent from three. The Illinois native has scored in double figures in six of the last 10 games he's played in. On Feb. 12 against Indiana, Hall had 18 points and six rebounds. He provides much-needed juice off the bench for the Spartans.

Senior forward Marcus Bingham Jr. averages 9.2 points and 6.1 rebounds. He gives Michigan State size down low. Bingham Jr. has grabbed at least 12 rebounds in four games, including three double-doubles. The Michigan native is also one of the top shot-blockers in the Big Ten. He currently ranks third in blocks (2.4). Bingham Jr. blocked at least three shots in nine games so far.

How to make Iowa vs. Michigan State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 151 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Iowa? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,000 on its college basketball picks the last five-plus years, and find out.