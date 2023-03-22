Teams looking to reach the Elite Eight battle when the seventh-seeded Michigan St. Spartans take on the third-seeded Kansas State Wildcats in a 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. The Spartans (21-12, 11-8 Big Ten), who placed fourth in the Big Ten regular-season standings, are making their 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament and 36th all-time. The Wildcats (25-9, 11-7 Big 12), who tied for third-place in the Big 12, are making their 32nd all-time tournament appearance and first since 2019. Michigan State last reached the Elite Eight in 2019, when it made it all the way to the Final Four, while Kansas State lost to Loyola of Chicago in the 2018 Elite Eight.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Michigan State leads the all-time series 5-2, including a 1-0 edge in games played on a neutral court. The Spartans are 2-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Kansas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 137.5. Before locking in any Kansas State vs. Michigan State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament 83-54 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,500 for $100 players. It also went 4-1 on top-rated picks during the first week of March Madness. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. K-State and revealed its coveted picks and predictions for the NCAA Tournament 2023. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for K-State vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Kansas State spread: Michigan State -2

Michigan State vs. Kansas State over/under: 137.5 points

Michigan State vs. Kansas State money line: Michigan State -135, Kansas State +115

MSU: The Spartans are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

KSU: The Wildcats have gone 6-4 over their past 10 games overall

Why Kansas State can cover

Senior guard Markquis Nowell is coming off a monster performance in Sunday's second-round win over Kentucky. In that game, he scored 27 points and dished out nine assists as the Wildcats earned a 75-69 win. Nowell was also impressive in the first-round 77-65 win over Montana State, scoring 17 points, dishing out 14 assists, grabbing six rebounds and making three steals in 37 minutes of action. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.1 points, 7.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Also helping power the Wildcats is senior forward Keyontae Johnson. He has reached double-digit scoring in eight consecutive games. He scored 13 points, grabbed four rebounds and added three assists in Sunday's win over Kentucky. He had an 18-point, eight-rebound and three-assist performance in the first-round win over Montana State. He has reached 20 or more points eight times. In 34 starts, the Florida transfer is averaging 17.5 points, seven rebounds and 2.2 assists in 34.2 minutes of action.

Why Michigan State can cover

Senior guard Tyson Walker was dominant in Sunday's second-round 69-60 upset win over Marquette. For the 11th consecutive game, Walker reached double-figure scoring, pouring in 23 points, while grabbing two rebounds and dishing out two assists. He had 12 points, four assists and three rebounds in Friday's 72-62 first-round win over USC. In 33 games, all starts, Walker is averaging 14.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is connecting on 46.2% of his field goals, including 41.7% from 3-point range, and 78.6% from the free-throw line.

Senior forward Joey Hauser recorded his sixth double-double of the season in Sunday's win over Marquette. Hauser, who played his freshman year with Marquette, scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 35 minutes of action. It was also his 11th consecutive game reaching double-digit scoring. Hauser was also dominant in the first-round win over USC, scoring 17 points and grabbing eight rebounds. In 33 games, all starts, Hauser is averaging 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds in 33.9 minutes.

